Vestas star turn in Xcel show

Vestas has won a 442MW mega-order from Xcel Energy for deployment across its expanding US onshore wind portfolio.

The Danish manufacturer will supply V116-2.0MW and V110-2.0MW hardware with delivery to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The order from Xcel is part of a 12-project build totalling 3.68GW across seven states. The deal includes a 10-year service package.

The campaign will help to boost the US company’s overall wind capacity to more than 10GW by the end of 2021.

Xcel and Vestas previously partnered on the 600MW Rush Creek project in Colorado.

