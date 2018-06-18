TRIG takes reins at CfD winner

The Renewables Infrastructure Group has acquired the under-construction 30MW Solwaybank wind farm in south-west Scotland.

The project in Dumfries and Galloway was originally developed by RES and is in the early stages of construction ahead of full operations in 2020.

Solwaybank will feature Senvion MM100 2MW turbines, as first reported exclusively last year in subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

The project is supported by a Contract for Difference.

RES development director Lucy Whitford said: “This sale allows us to continue searching for new development opportunities in the UK and bring forward sites to boost our growing portfolio of consented projects.

"Onshore wind will remain a key part of the UK’s generation mix and RES has more than 250MW of consented onshore wind projects in the UK that we intend to bring to the market in the coming year.”

TRIG was advised by Infrared Capital, which said: "Solwaybank is an important addition for the TRIG portfolio, being its first CfD wind farm in the UK. The wind farm is being constructed by RES which has an impressive track record in developing and building renewable energy assets.”

Image: RES has developed a large number of Scottish wind farms (RES)