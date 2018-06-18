Foresight predicts UK solar splash
Deal for 18-strong PV portfolio totalling 134.2MW in 'exclusivity'
Investor Foresight Solar is eyeing the acquisition of 18 operational PV projects in the UK totalling 134.2MW.
The company is in “exclusivity” for a deal worth £55m and expects to complete the purchase from funds managed by the wider Foresight Group next month.
Foresight is running a share placing in order to raise £40m, which will part-fund the acquisition, it said.
The results of the placing will be announced on 4 July.
A deal will bring the company’s total installed solar capacity to 808MW across 46 projects.
Image: Foresight