Foresight predicts UK solar splash

Deal for 18-strong PV portfolio totalling 134.2MW in 'exclusivity'

Foresight predicts UK solar splash image 18/06/2018

Investor Foresight Solar is eyeing the acquisition of 18 operational PV projects in the UK totalling 134.2MW.

The company is in “exclusivity” for a deal worth £55m and expects to complete the purchase from funds managed by the wider Foresight Group next month.

Foresight is running a share placing in order to raise £40m, which will part-fund the acquisition, it said.

The results of the placing will be announced on 4 July.

A deal will bring the company’s total installed solar capacity to 808MW across 46 projects.

