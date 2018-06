Nordex has won a 95MW order for a trio of wind farms to be built near Zaragoza and Cuenca in Spain.

The German manufacturer will deliver 31 AW132/3300 and AW132/3000 machines for installation in 2019.

05 Jan 2018 Towers will range between 84 and 112.5 metres and the order includes a three-year service package.

The "international utility” customer and exact locations were not disclosed.

Image: Nordex Acciona