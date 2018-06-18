Seagreen seeks auction edge

Partners SSE and Fluor are crunching the numbers on a bid in next year’s Contracts for Difference round for their up to 1.5GW Seagreen offshore wind farm off Scotland.

Senior project manager Sid Anverali said a number of consent changes are being sought to “take advantage of…new innovations in turbine technology” ahead of the auction, due in spring 2019.

First power is penciled in for the mid-2020s should the project secure a CfD, added Anverali.

“The Seagreen project team is working hard to develop a competitive bid for the auction and is actively considering supply chain partnerships across all elements of the project,” he said.

Members of the Seagreen team will be at Global Offshore Wind 2018 this week in Manchester.

Image: SSE