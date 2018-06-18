Innogy targets 440MW PV spree

Innogy is to progress a 440MW portfolio of solar PV projects in partnership with local player Birdseye Renewable Energy.

A total of 13 developments are included in the deal, which continues what the German utility described as its “renewables expansion strategy”.

The pipeline includes three late-stage projects in North Carolina totalling 20MW where construction can start next year.

Projects are at various stages across the Carolinas, Georgia and Mississippi and “further opportunities” are also being explored.

Innogy chief operating officer for renewables Hans Bunting said: “Solar power is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the energy sector and is becoming increasingly profitable without subsidies in many markets.

"The strategic partnership with Birdseye is an excellent starting point for us to develop and grow a valuable solar business in the US.”

Image: Morguefile