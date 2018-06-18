Articles Filter

Infrared stars in Lal Lal land

Company acquires 40% share in 228MW onshore project in Victoria

Infrared Capital Partners has acquired a 40% stake in the 228MW Lal Lal greenfield onshore wind farm in Victoria, Australia.

Lal Lal, owned by a consortium of investors, will feature 60 3.8MW Vestas turbines across two sites near Ballarat.

Construction has started and the project, estimated to generate over 650 gigawatt hours of power a year, is expected to be fully operational late next year.

Infrared infrastructure investment director Edward Hunt said: “Lal Lal is an attractive opportunity to invest in a high-quality onshore project alongside experienced partners.

“It marks an important milestone for Infrared’s global energy platform as we will be able to bring our experience in greenfield energy projects across the Americas and Europe to support the generation of clean energy in Australia.”

