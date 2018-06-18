Articles Filter

Zephir shines for Inch Cape

Lidar wind measurement project concludes at Bell Rock lighthouse

Zephir shines for Inch Cape image 18/06/2018

Inch Cape Offshore has completed its wind assessment campaign for a proposed wind farm 17km off the Angus coast in Scotland featuring a Zephir lidar system.

The three-year project, carried out in co-operation with the Northern Lighthouse Board, took a comprehensive data set at heights up to the projected turbine height.

Zephir Lidar said the system and supporting structure were removed with no trace left on the historic Bell Rock lighthouse.

Zephir Lidar offshore expert Matt Smith said: “Seeing a Zephir wind lidar mounted on a heritage piece of infrastructure like Bell Rock lighthouse was a great experience.

"We thoroughly enjoyed working with Inch Cape Offshore to get the best wind measurements possible with this a one-of-a-kind solution.”

Image: Zephir lidar on the Bell Rock lighthouse (Zephir)

