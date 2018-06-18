Articles Filter

Rentel engineer badly injured

Accident hits Siemens Gamesa technician working in Belgian North Sea

Rentel engineer badly injured image 18/06/2018

An offshore wind turbine engineer working for Siemens Gamesa has suffered severe injuries to his left arm in an accident at the under construction Rentel project in the Belgian North Sea.

The installation technician received the injuries while working in a Siemens Gamesa nacelle on the A2Sea jack-up Sea Installer.

The vessel has been chartered by Siemens Gamesa for the installation of the project in Belgian waters.

The employee, understood to be a 38 year-old British national, was evacuated via helicopter by the Belgian rescue service and admitted to a local hospital.

His condition was said to be stable.

A Siemens Gamesa spokesman said the company is cooperating with all necessary authorities and involved project partners while an internal investigation has also been launched.

“We furthermore do not comment on ongoing investigations. Our actions are in supporting our colleague and his family as best possible,” the spokesman added.

The 309MW Rentel project consists of 42 Siemens Gamesa 7.3MW turbines.

Image: Siemens Gamesa nacelle destined for Rentel (credit reNEWS)

