UK offshore in high demand

Ccompanies working in the offshore wind sector as well as the wave and tidal energy industries exported goods and services to 44 countries in 2017.

The report, published by RenewableUK, shows that a sample of 43 British companies signed 445 deals, worth up to £7.5m each, to work on 434 projects all over the world.

The contracts ranged from exporting small onshore wind turbines to providing 80-metre blades and cables for offshore projects.

RenewableUK chief executive Hugh McNeal said: “It’s great to see that UK companies are winning multi-million pound contracts to work on wind and marine energy projects on all seven continents.

“We are an outward-looking sector, increasingly export-led, securing new deals worldwide.”

Minister of State for the Department for International Trade Baroness Fairhead said:

“This report demonstrates that there is a clear demand for innovative UK energy technology across the world as the renewable energy sector continues to grow.”

The report - Export Nation - is being released ahead of Global Offshore Wind 2018 which opens in Manchester tomorrow.

