ESB charges into UK storage

Irish utility ESB has made its first foray into the UK energy storage sector with the acquisition of the 7.2MW Mill Farm in Lincolnshire from Anesco.

Mill Farm, located near Grantham consists of six BYD lithium-ion battery storage containers.

ESB Generation & Wholesale Markets executive director Jim Dollard said: “The site will enable us to develop the technical, commercial and regulatory expertise in battery storage and flexible technologies.

“This will help to make electricity systems more stable and reliable, while allowing for enhanced performance and flexibility of our existing and future plant.”

The Mill Farm batteries will be monitored by Anesco’s specialist O&M service AnescoMeter.

Image: Mill Farm (Anesco)