EnBW fills French role

Philippe Vignal to head subsidiary set up to develop onshore potential

EnBW fills French role image 18/06/2018

EnBW has appointed Philippe Vignal (pictured) to head a new subsidiary set up by the German utility to develop onshore wind farms in France.

Vignal was managing director of WPD's French wind business unit until May this year.

“EnBW’s clout and expertise are ideal preconditions for the build-up of our French business,” said Vignal.

“We are already acquiring, and we are aiming high.”

The French market has a lot of potential for renewable energy, EnBW said.

EnBW executive Dirk Güsewell said: “We are planning to grow organically and by acquisition in the areas of onshore wind and photovoltaics.”

EnBW is operating a 540MW portfolio of onshore wind and is targeting 1GW by the end of 2020.

Image: EnBW

