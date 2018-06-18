Prysmian bags Borssele 3&4 gig

Prysmian has secured the inter-array cable contract for the 731.5MW Borssele 3&4 offshore wind farm to be built in the early 2020s in the Dutch North Sea.

The Italian company will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply and testing of around 175km of 66kV three-core cables with XLPE insulation and all related accessories.

“This award confirms our leading role in the development of offshore wind farms in Europe and in the growing inter-array market as well as of our superior project management skills offering customised, high-performance solutions to our customers,” said Prysmian VP projects Hakan Ozmen.

The project consists of 77 MHI Vestas V164-9.5 turbines.

Swiss investment manager Partners Group owns a 45% share in Borssele 3&4, which is due online by 2021.

Image: Prysmian