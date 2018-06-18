SeaRoc spotlights south-east Asia

UK marine consultancy SeaRoc has completed three consultancy projects in south-east Asia.

The group facilitated and chaired a design-risk assessment workshop for the Formosa I offshore wind farm in Taiwan, and supplied a report to the project as a result.

15 Oct 2014 In Japan, SeaRoc was contracted by a trade association to produce a report in partnership with the Carbon Trust on the European experience of construction and operations and maintenance for offshore wind farms.

The group was also commissioned by Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries in South Korea to produce a report on the role of marine coordination and regulations governing offshore wind farm construction.

SeaRoc Group managing director Steve Pears said: “South-east Asia is a growing market in terms of offshore wind, with a number of projects already in development and many more in planning.

“We are increasingly being contracted for our vast experience in the sector and have become a reliable and trusted source for critical information and education in these developing markets.”

