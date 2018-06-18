New chief on crest of Waves4Power

Swedish developer Waves4Power has appointed Emil Christiansen as its new chief executive replacing Ulf Lindelöf who left last November.

Waves4Power said Christiansen has held leading positions in various industrial companies engaged in global volume production of both products and services, most recently with Toyota.

“With us we have strong partners who share and work together with us to achieve our vision and it is tremendously exciting to be working in a growth company that contributes to making our world a better place”.

Waves4Power said it is seeking financing for its so-called Next Generation wave device.

The solution will be refined, costs halved and preparations made for mass production, it added.

Image: Waves4Power