Lightsource BP toasts Indian sun

UK-based Lightsource BP has marked a milestone with the completion of a 60MW solar project in Maharashtra, its first in India.

The project was financed in partnership with UK Climate Investments, which is a joint venture between Green Investment Group and the UK Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Lightsource BP chief executive Nick Boyle said: “The success of this project is a testament to Lightsource BP’s ability to deliver.

“The project was developed in house and required the support of both our central and local teams working together in close partnership to bring it to fruition.”

