Articles Filter

Lightsource BP toasts Indian sun

60MW solar project completed in Maharashtra

Lightsource BP toasts Indian sun image 18/06/2018

UK-based Lightsource BP has marked a milestone with the completion of a 60MW solar project in Maharashtra, its first in India.

The project was financed in partnership with UK Climate Investments, which is a joint venture between Green Investment Group and the UK Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Related Stories

The company won the contract for the project through a tender process by the government of India, managed by the Solar Energy Corp India.

Lightsource BP chief executive Nick Boyle said: “The success of this project is a testament to Lightsource BP’s ability to deliver.

“The project was developed in house and required the support of both our central and local teams working together in close partnership to bring it to fruition.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.