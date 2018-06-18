LOC takes 70% Innosea stake

UK consultancy LOC Renewables has acquired a 70% stake in French rival Innosea in a move to broaden its planning and design services scope to the offshore wind industry.

Nantes-based Innosea was founded in 2012, a spin-off company from Centrale de Nantes maritime and offshore engineering research department.

Under the new ownership structure, Innosea will lead on services including site-specific wind turbine modelling, fixed and floating substructure design, and site surveys and investigations.

LOC will, at a later stage, take responsibility for services such as marine warranty surveys during the transport and installation phases, cable installation and logistics design.

LOC joint chief executive R.V. Ahilan said: “By acquiring Innosea, we are able to consolidate this offering ‘under one roof’, streamlining the process for our customers and furthering our strategy of ambitious growth in the renewables market.

“This acquisition enables LOC Renewables to provide a comprehensive capability, not only for complete early wind farm development but also for the integrated design that is so crucial to reducing costs in the sector.”

