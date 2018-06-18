Acciona fires up in Mexico

Acciona Energia has begun the commissioning of the 183MW El Cortijo wind farm in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The first of 61 Nordex 3MW turbines have been connected with the rest to be commissioned over the next few weeks.

Acciona Mexico chief executive Miguel Angel Alonso said: “We are very pleased to have begun the commissioning of El Cortijo just 15 months after starting the building work with an exemplary construction process.”

Image: Acciona Energía