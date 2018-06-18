Articles Filter

Acciona fires up in Mexico

El Cortijo wind farm starts up 15 months after construction started

Acciona Energia has begun the commissioning of the 183MW El Cortijo wind farm in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The first of 61 Nordex 3MW turbines have been connected with the rest to be commissioned over the next few weeks.

The project, with an investment of about €200m, comes online just 15 months after construction began.

Acciona Mexico chief executive Miguel Angel Alonso said: “We are very pleased to have begun the commissioning of El Cortijo just 15 months after starting the building work with an exemplary construction process.”

