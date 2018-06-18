Orsted, Bigadan buddy up on bio

Orsted and Bigadan are inaugurating their first jointly owned biogas plant, located in Kalundborg in eastern Denmark.

The plant will convert residues from the Novo Nordisk and Novozymes factories in Zealand into bio-natural gas and fertiliser.

05 Mar 2018 Orsted executive vice president and chief executive of bioenergy and thermal power Thomas Dalsgaard said: "Kalundborg Bioenergy is a fantastic example of how we can exploit the value in residues.

“Novo Nordisk and Novozymes produce insulin and enzymes in Kalundborg which are sold all over the world, and now the residues from production will be converted into energy and fertiliser at a local plant."

Orsted and Bigadan started construction of the project in spring last year.

Bigadan, which has more than 30 years of experience in the biogas industry, will operate the plant.

Image: Kalundborg Bioenergy (Orsted)