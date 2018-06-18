Innogy flicks Welsh wind switch

The 57.4MW Brechfa Forest West wind farm built by Innogy Renewables in the south-west Wales county of Carmarthenshire UK is now operational.

The largest remaining Renewables Obligation-backed wind farm to be built in Wales consists of 28 Senvion MM92 turbines each rated at 2.05MW.

Welsh Cabinet Secretary for energy, planning and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “I am delighted Brechfa Forest West is now operational.

“It is the most recent example of our approach to using Welsh government estate to deliver benefits for Welsh people while at the same time decarbonising our energy system.”

The announcement also marks the launch of the project’s community benefit fund worth £459,200 a year.

Following a competitive tender, Innogy selected Antur Teifi as the fund administrator and Severn Wye Energy Agency to provide community development support and maximise the benefits of the fund.

Image: Brechfa Forest West (Innogy)