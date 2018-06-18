SolarEdge files Huawei action

SolarEdge Technologies is taking legal action against Chinese company Huawei Technologies Ltd, Huawei Technologies Düsseldorf and its German distributor Wattkraft Solar for alleged patent infringement.

The company filed the case in the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany, asserting unauthorised use of its DC optimised inverter technology.

13 Oct 2014 The company is seeking damages, an injunction and recall of the alleged infringing Huawei inverters from the German market.

SolarEdge founder, chief executive and chairman Guy Sella said: “The success of the entire PV industry has been and continues to be driven by innovative technology that makes PV energy more affordable and ubiquitous.”

He said such innovation requires significant financial investment and dedication, adding: “The PV industry cannot sustain such efforts under the constant threat of, in our view, illegal use of proprietary technology.”

