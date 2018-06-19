Vestas feeds 228MW Oz giant

Vestas is to supply and commission turbines totalling 228MW for the Lal Lal wind farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

Lal Lal, which is owned by a consortium of InfraRed Capital Partners, Macquarie Capital and Northleaf Capital, will feature 60 V136-3.6MW turbines optimised to 3.8MW and have hub heights of 93 metres.

02 Mar 2018 Delivery is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with commissioning by third quarter of 2019.

The deal also includes a 30-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Construction of the project is expected to create about 160 jobs.

Vestas will source 80 tower sections from Victorian outfit Keppel Prince Engineering.

The project will also feature Australia’s first radar-activated aviation lights known as InteliLight, which activate when needed to alert aircraft of the wind farm.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Macquarie Capital has extensive experience in the renewable energy sector globally and assisting them and their partners in this Australian project demonstrates Vestas’ ability to develop solutions that meet our customers’ different needs.”

