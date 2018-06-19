DNV GL trumpets India offshore

DNV GL is showcasing the results of a four-year study into the commercial and technical feasibility of offshore wind in India at the Global Offshore Wind 2018 conference and exhibition in Manchester today.

The study identifies potential zones for offshore development in the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

A concept design was developed for a 150MW to 504MW demonstration project in both Gujarat’s and Tamil Nadu’s most promising offshore development areas.

“Companies and government institutions now have a starting point for future detailed offshore front-end engineering design studies,” DNV GL said.

DNV GL energy chief executive Ditlev Engel said: “At the start of this project nearly four years ago, offshore wind in India was no more than a distant vision.

“Today, however, India has a specific offshore wind policy, a government actively 'gearing up' for offshore and local and overseas stakeholders proactively considering this new endeavour.”

Image: DNV GL