Fraserburgh harbours Moray O&M

The Scottish port of Fraserburgh has been selected as the preferred operations and maintenance base for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm off Scotland.

An options agreement has been signed between Fraserburgh Harbour and the project development company Moray Offshore Windfarm East to secure the land to construct the quayside O&M facilities.

30 Oct 2017 The base will comprise a two-story building, berthing for wind farm support vessels and a pontoon for crew transport vessel access.

There will also be a storage and unloading area, a marine coordination centre, a control room, maintenance workshop, stores and administration offices, as well as car parking for 30 to 40 vehicles.

Moray East project director Oscar Diaz said: “After construction has been completed, this will become the wind farm’s onshore focus for operations and maintenance throughout its lifetime.

“Fraserburgh Harbour’s commissioners have drawn together key local stakeholders including the Aberdeenshire Council and North East Scotland College in preparation for the long-term opportunities which Moray East will bring in terms of requirements for skills and a supply chain.”

Fraserburgh Harbour convenor Michael Murray said: “The commissioners and officials of the port, along with their strategic partners, Aberdeenshire Council and North East Scotland College, look forward to continuing to work with Moray East to deliver the project which will provide economic benefit to the local community, help sustain the local supply chain and assist in the development of the port for all stakeholders.”

Moray Offshore Windfarm East is a joint venture of EDP Renewables, Engie and Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Generating Europe.

The wind farm will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due online in 2022/23.

