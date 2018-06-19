Crown offers fresh offshore thinking

The Crown Estate will provide the offshore wind industry with an overview of its current thoughts on the design of a potential new leasing round at an event next month.

The meeting, which will take place on Wednesday 25 July, is targeted at potential leasing process participants.

24 Jun 2015 It will outline the Crown's recent work on the potential scale, location and nature of any new seabed rights in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Crown will also seek initial feedback from industry.

Parties interested in attending the event will need to register via the the offshore wind potential new leasing page on the The Crown Estate's website by 6 July.

The Crown Estate senior development manager Jonny Boston said: “This event, alongside our discussions with statutory stakeholders, represents the next phase of our work to engage with a breadth of parties, as we consider the scale and location of any new leasing rights.

“It is an opportunity to share our current thinking and to invite feedback from interested developers, as we seek to balance a range of interests on the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

The Crown said that, if confirmed, a new round of offshore wind leasing rights could start in early 2019.

