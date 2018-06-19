Danes confirm Panama first

Vestas has confirmed it will deliver turbines totalling 66MW to the Toabre wind farm in Panama, its first deal in the Central American country.

The order from the project's EPC contractor Elecnor is for 20 V117 3.3MW machines.

Related Stories Hats off to Vestas in Panama

14 May 2018 Delivery is expected in first quarter of 2019, with commissioning scheduled in the last quarter of that year.

Toabre, which is located in the Penonome and Anton regions in the central province of Cocle, is owned by Panamanian outfit Recursos Eolicos and Spanish company Audax Renovables.

Vestas LatAm senior director sales Enric Catala said: “Vestas continues to build its footprint in Latin America through its market-leading wind energy solutions and hereby support the many Latin American countries that are accelerating the transition to renewables.”

Image: Vestas