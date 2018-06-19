Hohe See substation sets sail

The offshore substation for EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea has set sail from Engie Fabricom's yard in Hoboken, Belgium.

The structure is being tugged to the construction site some 98km off the German coast and 90km north of Borkum island in the North Sea.

The unit is 55 metres long, 30 metres high and weighs 4500 tonnes. It comprises three transfomers and three shunt reactors and is the biggest substation built so far at the company's Hoboken yard.

Engie Fabricom fabricated the substation together with Smulders and CG as part of the FICG consortium.

Smulders was in charge of the steel construction for the topside and jackets.

CG was responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of the high/medium-voltage equipment, and control and protection systems for the platform.

Engie Fabricom took charge of the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the offshore substation’s topside, low-voltage installations and transport and installation.

Hohe See will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, which will be fully commissioned in 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year, installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation on a monopile foundation.

Image: Engie Fabricom