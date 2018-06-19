Aberdeen showcase for UK tech

Swedish giant Vattenfall and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult have joined forces to give UK supply chain companies the chance to test and demonstrate new technology at the former's 93.2MW Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm off Scotland.

ORE Catapult will manage engagement with offshore wind supply chain companies and educational institutions for promotion and testing of technologies at the project, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

ORE Catapult operational performance director Chris Hill said: “The collaboration with Vattenfall on EOWDC provides a unique opportunity for UK innovators to work with ORE Catapult to bring new technologies to market through testing in a controlled real-world environment.”

Turbine installation at Aberdeen Bay was completed last month. The project, featuring nine MHI Vestas 8.4MW turbines and two 8.8MW machines from the same company, is due to be fully operational later this summer.

Image: Vattenfall