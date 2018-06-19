SSE urges Irish action on RE

SSE has called on the Irish government and energy regulator to provide support for offshore wind development in the country.

SSE Ireland managing director Stephen Wheeler (pictured) said that the government and Commission for the Regulation of Utilities must act quickly or offshore wind development in Ireland will be at risk.

“This is due to the historic and continued lack of any standard support mechanism and grid access for offshore wind energy in Ireland.”

He added that the government and regulator could support the industry by “providing for a technology-specific category for offshore wind in the upcoming new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, and by delivering certainty to the energy sector that grid access will be provided to offshore wind projects”.

If this doesn't happen “Ireland’s offshore wind energy revolution will be stalled before it even has a chance to begin”, said Wheeler.

He made the comments ahead of the annual Energy Ireland Conference, which opens today at Croke Park in Dublin.

