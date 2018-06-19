Offshore 'tops 100GW'

The number of offshore wind farms in operation, under construction or in development has grown 10% in the last 12 months to 104GW from 95GW, according to RenewableUK data.

R-UK said the UK retains top spot with the largest offshore wind market at 35.2GW, followed by Germany with 23.4GW, Taiwan on 8.3GW, China with 7.7GW and then the US at 7.5GW.

R-UK said the figures in the Offshore Wind Project Intelligence do not include possible 3GW of extensions to existing wind farms in the UK.

Taiwan added 6.7GW to the total in the last year, accounting for over two-thirds of global growth.

R-UK chief executive Hugh McNeal said: “Our industry is already delivering for the UK and we want to go further, with offshore wind as the backbone of a clean, reliable and affordable energy system.

“To achieve this ambition, the industry will invest tens of billions of pounds, creating thousands of skilled jobs and supporting prosperous communities across the UK.”

Meanwhile, R-UK has also launched a new guide for students, school leavers and sixth-formers looking for a career in offshore wind.

The guide, 'Your Career In Offshore Wind', showcases the wide variety of jobs on offer to young people in the sector.

R-UK deputy chief executive Maf Smith said “This is a dynamic, innovative industry with plenty of opportunities for people looking for well-paid, long-term jobs.

“We’re a young sector looking to attract enthusiastic, hard-working people who care about what they do, and want to make a difference by helping to clean up the way we generate power. The guide we are publishing today will help them along that career path.”

Image: reNEWS