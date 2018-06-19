DK demo 'opens cost-cutting doors'

Cost reductions of up to 30% have been realised on elements of the 28MW Nissum Bredning offshore wind farm demonstration project off the coast of Jutland in Denmark, according to Siemens Gamesa.

The manufacturer, which supplied four 7MW 154 turbines to the project, said concrete transition pieces used on the gravity-based jacket foundations can be made at up to 30% lower cost than traditional steel structures.

21 Feb 2018 Other costs were reduced by using cable-in-pipe installation, with onshore cables installed in plastic pipes used instead of traditional offshore wires.

The 66kV system also reduces transmission losses, Siemens Gamesa added.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit chief executive Andreas Nauen said: “Nissum Bredning Vind is a small project capacity-wise, especially when compared to other offshore wind power projects. But it is extremely significant in terms of innovation: we have tested and validated several new technologies here, from a 66kV transmission system to jacket foundations with concrete transition pieces to a cable-in-pipe installation.

“These innovations all share the common goal of reducing the levelised cost of electricity from offshore wind. Successfully completing this project proves that they are capable of doing so, including being available for commercial deployment.”

Image: turbine at Nissum Bredning (Siemens Gamesa)