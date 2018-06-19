Aquila swoops for Finnish wind

German investor Aquila Capital is acquiring the 14.4MW Ykspihlaja wind farm in Finland from OX2 for undisclosed amount.

Ykspihlaja features four Nordex 3.6MW N131 turbines and is located close to Kokkola.

It was completed in March and has a 12-year state-guaranteed feed-in tariff.

OX2 will continue to be responsible for technical and commercial management of the wind farm.

Aquila Capital co-founder and chief executive Roman Rosslenbroich said: “The move in to the Finnish wind energy market is a logical step for us and an important element in our expansion strategy in the field of renewable energies, particularly in northern Europe.”

