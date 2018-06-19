Articles Filter

German grid costs soar

Stabilisation measures hit a record €1.4bn last year

German grid costs soar image 19/06/2018

The cost of grid stabilisation measures in Germany reached a €1.4bn last year, a record high, according to the country’s regulator BNetzA.

Total redispatch volume reached 20,439 gigawatt-hours in 2017, the agency added. This included about 10,200GWh of curtailment and some 10,238GWh of additional ordered capacity.

    Curtailment of renewable energy installations reached a new record of 5518GWh, BNetzA said.

    Grid stabilisation was €880m in 2016 – a low wind year – down from the previous record high of €1.1bn in 2015.

    BNetzA president Jochen Homann said grid management costs would have been even higher without the commissioning of the second circuit of the 380kV power line known as the Thuringian Power Bridge in September last year.

    “In the long term, only grid expansion measures will help lower the cost for grid and system stability,” Homann said.

