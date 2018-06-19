All clear for Swedish mega-farm

A Swedish court has approved an environmental permit for stage three of Svevind's Markbygden wind complex.

The decision paves the way for an up to 442-turbine 1.8GW project in the Markbygden, Pitea municipality.

05 Dec 2017 Svevind operational manager Mikael Kyrk said the company will continue with planning work for the wind farm to start construction “as soon as possible”.

Work is already underway on the first phase of Markbygden, a 650MW project that was sold to GE and the Green Investment Group last year.

The up to 1.3GW second phase is expected to comprise 440 turbines.

