WSP designs on Vineyard

WSP USA and Wood Thilsted are to design foundations for Vineyard Wind's 800MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts.

WSP will provide regulatory assistance and overall project management, while Wood Thilsted will offer knowledge on structural and geotechnical designs.

22 Jan 2016 The project, which is being developed by a partnership of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, was chosen for development by Massachusetts last month.

WSP offshore wind manager Matthew Palmer said: “WSP and Wood Thilsted have taken a significant step toward becoming leading consultants in delivering US offshore wind energy projects.

“We have already provided support for the European offshore wind industry, and we’re proud to be doing the same for Vineyard Wind here in the US.”

Wood Thilsted partner and director Christian LeBlanc Thilsted said: “Delivering detailed structural design services for a project of this size has been one of our central aims, and it’s satisfying to fulfill it for Vineyard Wind.”

Image: Pixabay