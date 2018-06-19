Scots back offshore innovation

The Scottish Government has announced up to £2m in funding to boost innovation in the offshore wind industry and help reduce project development costs.

Grants have been awarded to the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and the Energy Skills Partnership.

Scotland Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “Our aspiration is for Scotland to be a great innovator in the offshore wind sector and this £2m Scottish government funding will further support the industry.”

Carbon Trust offshore wind director Jan Matthiesen said: “This latest investment demonstrates the Scottish government’s confidence in the Offshore Wind Accelerator to deliver on its ambition to lower the cost of energy from offshore wind through industry-led research and development.”

Energy Skills Partnership director Jim Brown said: “ESP is delighted to receive this funding from the Scottish government, which will have a major impact in supporting Scotland’s colleges in addressing the skills challenges facing the Wind industry.”

ORE Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson said: “This funding will help to improve service vessels, offshore communications and robotics and artificial intelligence, and ensure that Scottish companies are well placed to take advantage of the job growth, export opportunities and economic benefits that the sector provides.”

Image: reNEWS