EnBW has inaugurated the 9.9MW Fichtenau wind farm in the Bavarian region of Germany.

The project, which is located near Dinkelsbühl between Stuttgart and Nuremberg, features three Vestas V126 machines.

The turbines have 149-metre hubs heights and 126-metre rotor diameters.

EnBW expects Fichtenau will generate enough electricity to supply about 7000 households.

Image: EnBW