Hexicon bolsters Korean ties

Swedish floating offshore wind outfit Hexicon has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Techno Park and Renewable Energy Center in South Korea.

Hexicon and its Korean partner Coens Co and the Busan Techno Park have also received a grant from the Korean Business and Energy Agency to investigate how multi-turbine platforms can be adapted to the local market.

The Swedish company will provide drawings of its technology to allow Korean shipyards to build the turbine platforms.

Hexicon chief executive Henrik Baltscheffsky said: “We are of course proud to be chosen by Busan Techno Park to develop our unique offshore technology for the Korean market.”

Image: Hexicon