Finns unveil PV/storage hybrid 

Finnish technology company Wartsila has unveiled a solar and energy storage hybrid system that it says will enable companies to deliver renewable electricity as “baseload” power.

The system includes a software and control platform, developed by Wartsila subsidiary Greensmith Energy, which optimises performance by monitoring changes in market conditions and rate structures.

Wartsila Energy Solutions hybrids director Magnus Miemois said: “Hybrid Solar will allow utilities to transform the efficiency and reliability of their systems with an adaptable solar PV power plant that can support its baseload needs.

“As our global energy ecosystem evolves, Hybrid Solar represents a ground-breaking approach to electricity production and power generation.”

