MHI Vestas has achieved final certification of its 9.5MW V164 wind turbine.

The company said that the model is now fully commercialised.

It added that the first 23 9.5MW machines will be installed at the 224MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

Turbine installation is set for late 2019 and the wind farm is due online in 2020.

Image: MHI Vestas