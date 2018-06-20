JDR wins Formosa wire work

JDR is to supply the array, export and onshore cables for the Orsted, Swancore and Maquarie-owned 120MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

Cable package manager Jan De Nul has selected the cable manufacturer to produce the wires, with production set to start in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

Jan De Nul will ship the components to Taiwan for installation. JDR will also deliver 13km of export cable and a further 16km of onshore wires to the project.

JDR chief executive Richard Turner said: “Jan De Nul is an established offshore installation contractor with over 20 years’ experience in Taiwan, so we are thrilled to be working with them to deliver our first project there.”

JDR will also provide 34 technicians to offer support for the project during cable installation, the company said.

“Taiwan is one of the most exciting and ambitious emerging markets for renewable energy... our strategy has been to build knowledge and experience locally and export that globally,” Turner added.

