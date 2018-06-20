UK consultancy forges US links

UK business consultancy Carbon Limiting Technologies is to collaborate with the Electric Power Research Institute of the US to support the former's work in the UK and North America.

CLT is delivery partner for incubation support services to the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's Energy Entrepreneurs Fund.

British early-stage low carbon technology companies, in particular those who have received support from the BEIS Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, will benefit from the partnership, CLT said.

CLT founder and chief executive Beverley Gower-Jones said: "We will coordinate our work with EPRI in order to leverage collective knowledge of the low carbon energy space, promote greater transparency in scientific research and development and support out British network of companies to forge commercial and technology partnerships within North America.

EPRI/Incubatenergy project manager Beth Hartman said: “For over three years the Incubatenergy Network has been growing with leadership from EPRI, the US Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab, and we are delighted to welcome on board CLT, the network’s first UK member.

"The UK is doing so much in the low carbon space and CLT’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our work in the US and Canada.”

