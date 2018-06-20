Diamond set to sparkle at Race

Diamond Transmission Partners has been selected by Ofgem as the preferred bidder to own and operate the transmission assets at the 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The UK energy regulator chose Diamond Transmission Partners, which is a consortium of Mitsubishi Corp and HICL Infrastructure Company, through a tender process in which bidders compete to become offshore transmission owners (OFTOs).

20 Aug 2014 Race Bank, which is located 27km off the coast of Norfolk, consists of 91 Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines and was officially opened earlier this month.

It is owned by a consortium of Orsted, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5, Macquarie Capital and Sumitomo Corp.

Ofgem said the consortium’s initial estimated value of the transmission assets is £530.4m.

“Once the final value of the assets has been agreed by Ofgem, the preferred bidder would pay this amount to the developer once the bidder’s OFTO licence has been granted,” Ofgem said.

Race Bank