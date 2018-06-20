JinkoSolar feeds Bungala in Oz

JinkoSolar Holding has supplied solar modules totalling 275.4MW to the Bungala photovoltaic plant in South Australia.

The project, which is located near Port Augusta, is owned by a joint venture between Enel Green Power and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund.

Green Light Contractors, a subsidiary of Elecnor Group, is EPC contractor for Bungala.

The first 137.7MWd phase of the project has been completed, JinkoSolar said.

JinkoSolar vice president of global sales and marketing Gener Miao said: “The Australian market is growing rapidly. We are working closely with local developers to build sustainable partnerships where they will be able to maximise their return on their investment from the superior performance of JinkoSolar's products.”

Image: JinkSolar