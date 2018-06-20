Boralex pockets French wind

Canadian energy company Boralex has completed the acquisition of Kallista Energy Investment for €129m, boosting its French wind portfolio by 163MW.

The deal also includes a 10MW under-construction project and a further 158MW of wind farms in development, the company said.

Boralex used its revolving credit facility to fund the acquisition.

Boralex president and chief executive Patrick Lemaire said: “I'm delighted with the closing of this transaction.

“Boralex has strengthened its position as France's largest independent wind power producer with an installed capacity of 772MW, while significantly improving its growth prospects in light of the very ambitious renewable energy development goals set by the French government.”

