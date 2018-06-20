Triton poised for onshore kick-off

J Murphy & Sons will start work this month on the onshore cabling for the 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm located off the coast of England, having secured a £100m contract with developer Innogy.

The job will involve the installation of almost 60km of onshore cabling from landfall near Anderby Creek to a new substation at Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire.

Murphy will also look to subcontract work to local companies to assist with civil engineering, excavation and horizontal directional drilling.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “We are delighted to award this contract to our supply chain partners Murphy.

“This contract secures significant investment into the UK supply chain, which will open up additional opportunities for more local firms to support Innogy’s flagship offshore wind farm, Triton Knoll.”

Murphy chief executive John Murphy said: “This is one of the biggest power projects that Murphy will have worked on and it’s a real marker of the upward direction in which our business is going, as we continue to develop and grow.

“To have been chosen for such a large and prestigious project shows that we are trusted by innovative companies like Innogy to deliver world-class infrastructure projects that will improve people’s lives.”

Triton Knoll will feature 90 MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines.

Offshore installation work at the project is expected to begin in 2020, with first power due in 2021.

Image: Innogy