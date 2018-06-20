France cuts offshore subsidies

France has reduced the subsidies for the country's first six planned offshore wind farms to about €150 a megawatt-hour from between €180 to €230/MWh, according to Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.

The offshore wind farms impacted are EMF consortium's 480MW Saint-Nazaire project and the 450MW Courseulles and 498MW Fécamp wind farms it is developing in cooperation with WPD, as well the Iberdrola-led Ailes Marines group 496MW Saint-Brieuc scheme. All four projects are scheduled to be up and running in 2023.

The Engie-led LEM consortium is developing the 496MW offshore Noirmoutier and Tréport wind farms, which are likely to come online in 2024.

The projects were successful in the Round 1 and 2 tenders in 2012 and 2014.

Image: reNEWS