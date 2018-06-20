Articles Filter

Orsted wraps up Norddeich

New O&M unit will service 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 project

Orsted wraps up Norddeich image 20/06/2018

Orsted has inaugurated its third operations and maintenance building in Norddeich in the German state of Lower Saxony.

The new extension features offices and a warehouse needed for new projects, such as the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm currently under construction in the German North Sea.

Orsted also installed a lorry cargo terminal to facilitate the transport of components and material for its wind farms.

Papenburg-based construction company Johann Bunte acted as EPC contractor for the expansion work.

The existing O&M base, inaugurated in April 2015, is 80 metres long and 15 metres wide and includes offices, recreation rooms, a canteen and a four-storey warehouse.

The Danish developer uses the older facility to coordinate O&M for its 312MW Borkum Riffgrund 1 and 582MW Gode Wind 1&2 projects.

Orsted has invested more than €20m in the development and expansion of the Norddeich buildings, the company said.

Image: Orsted/Nicolai Heise

