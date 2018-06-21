Articles Filter

DNV GL widens monitoring horizon

New platform integrates all clean power technology under one system 

DNV GL widens monitoring horizon image 21/06/2018

DNV GL has launched a data monitoring platform that covers all renewable energy technologies, as well as energy storage.

GPM Horizon integrates clean power production under one solution using artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, the company said.

Related Stories

The system delivers information through dashboards configured to client needs providing real-time information on renewable energy portfolios. 

DNV GL energy chief executive Ditlev Engel said: “GPM Horizon will accelerate the transition towards a cleaner energy future. A future in which digitalisation will be a key enabler for effective performance of renewable assets. 

“But also an increasingly complex future in which it will be more difficult for owners, analysts and operators to access the specific data for managing large portfolios with a mix of technologies.” 

Image: DNV GL

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.