Shell steps on Accelerator

Shell Global Solutions has joined the Carbon Trust's research, development and demonstration programme the Offshore Wind Accelerator.

The OWA, set up in 2008 to look at ways of reducing the cost of energy from offshore wind, is structured around the five main research areas of access systems, cable installation, electrical systems, wake effects/wind resource and foundations.

Shell vice president of wind development Dorine Bosman said: “The Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator is a good example of the collaboration required between public and private sectors.

"The research and development programme will be key to delivering technical, commercial and financial innovations for large scale and sustainable offshore wind opportunities in the future.”

Carbon Trust director Jan Matthiesen said: “It is great news for the programme to have yet another strong and ambitious partner on board.

"It demonstrates that the collaborative approach to RD&D in offshore wind is valued by the industry.”

Image: reNEWS